Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after buying an additional 620,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after buying an additional 314,582 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,350,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after buying an additional 322,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 435,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

