iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.90.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $96.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $320,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iRobot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

