IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 70 at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on IQE from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79.60 ($1.01).

Get IQE alerts:

LON IQE opened at GBX 55.32 ($0.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. IQE has a twelve month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.45 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of $448.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73.

IQE (LON:IQE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.86) (($0.01)). On average, research analysts forecast that IQE will post 400 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.