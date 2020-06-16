IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 70 at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on IQE from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79.60 ($1.01).
LON IQE opened at GBX 55.32 ($0.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. IQE has a twelve month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.45 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of $448.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73.
About IQE
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.
