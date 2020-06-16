Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of IOVA opened at $29.95 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

