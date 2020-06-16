Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.
Shares of IOVA opened at $29.95 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
