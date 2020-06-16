Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

INVH traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. 388,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 306,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 59.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 724,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 81.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

