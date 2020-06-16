InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) & Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Financial Comparison

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Portman Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 1.65 -$14.54 million $0.99 4.13 Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 2.28 -$12.50 million $0.08 16.88

Portman Ridge Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -78.46% 10.25% 4.19% Portman Ridge Finance -107.68% 5.90% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Portman Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.05%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats Portman Ridge Finance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

