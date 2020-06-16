International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 14,630,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 86,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.56 per share, with a total value of $8,938,574.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 503,928 shares of company stock valued at $51,202,002 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.