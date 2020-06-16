Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $37.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,610.64. 1,038,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,431.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,060.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,283.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.