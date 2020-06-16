Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $132,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RingCentral stock opened at $261.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.13. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

