Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.