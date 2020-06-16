Insider Buying: Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Director Buys 6,939 Shares of Stock

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 6,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,817.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,163. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HHS stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Harte Hanks Inc has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHS. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

