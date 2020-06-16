Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

IIPR stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. 73,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.31. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

