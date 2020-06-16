Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $31.02 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 393.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

