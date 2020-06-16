INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter.
Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.
About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.
