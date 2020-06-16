INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

