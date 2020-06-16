IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Update

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.57. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.