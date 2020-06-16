ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ILKAY. Citigroup downgraded shares of ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY remained flat at $$25.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

