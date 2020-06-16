ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ILKAY. Citigroup downgraded shares of ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY remained flat at $$25.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

