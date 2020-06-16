Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Hits $18.82 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and $1.18 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Indodax, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.01841556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00172478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Coinbit and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

