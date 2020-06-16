Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ichor by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

