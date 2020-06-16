Hudson (HUD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

HUD traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a P/E ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Hudson has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

