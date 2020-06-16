Houlihan Lokey Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLI. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $8,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,524 in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

