Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.37 million.

HEX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a report on Monday, June 1st. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HEX stock opened at C$5.23 on Monday. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.72.

