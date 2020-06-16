Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Insider Jeff Kent Sells 2,785 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $133,819.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,011.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,857,317.10.

Shares of HZNP opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after buying an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,834,000 after buying an additional 275,343 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

