Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HNL. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE HNL opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market cap of $102.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.05.

In other news, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,400. Also, Director Russell Newmark acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,534.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 897,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$609,661.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 292,000 shares of company stock worth $177,935.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

