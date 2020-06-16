Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOT. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochtief currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.33 ($122.85).

Get Hochtief alerts:

FRA:HOT opened at €80.50 ($90.45) on Monday. Hochtief has a 12-month low of €128.00 ($143.82) and a 12-month high of €175.00 ($196.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.79.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.