Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Hill-Rom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

HRC stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

