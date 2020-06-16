Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Hill-Rom has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.