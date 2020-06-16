Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Update

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 14th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 33.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HIBB. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

