Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Update

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 14th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 33.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.98.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have commented on HIBB. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
