Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.55 to C$1.10 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hexo from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a market cap of $550.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Hexo has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

