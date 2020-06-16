Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.55 to C$1.10 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hexo from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a market cap of $550.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Hexo has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

