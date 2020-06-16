HENKEL AG & CO/S to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.321 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 51,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

