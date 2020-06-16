Head to Head Review: McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) versus Black Knight (OTCMKTS:BKI)

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for McorpCX and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Knight 0 6 5 0 2.45

Black Knight has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Black Knight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than McorpCX.

Volatility & Risk

McorpCX has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McorpCX and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McorpCX -32.17% -79.81% -66.40% Black Knight 11.16% 13.80% 6.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of McorpCX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McorpCX and Black Knight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McorpCX $3.24 million 0.32 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A Black Knight $1.18 billion 9.18 $108.80 million $1.72 41.92

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than McorpCX.

Summary

Black Knight beats McorpCX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

