Head-To-Head Review: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eversource Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 7 6 0 2.27 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus target price of $89.53, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.32 $909.05 million $3.45 24.42 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.74 billion 1.20 $2.71 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eversource Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 11.02% 9.16% 2.83% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 62.26% 6.79% 2.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 228,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

