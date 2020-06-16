Head to Head Contrast: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -23.85% -11.06% -9.72% Everspin Technologies -12.82% -17.36% -9.15%

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $43.34 million 3.60 -$10.34 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 3.27 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -8.20

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSI Technology beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

