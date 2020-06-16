Head to Head Contrast: Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) versus Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.6% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -119.51% -104.79% Endologix -44.65% -63.96% -13.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Endologix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Endologix $143.37 million 0.13 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.45

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endologix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atossa Genetics and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endologix 0 3 0 0 2.00

Atossa Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Endologix has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.94%. Given Endologix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endologix is more favorable than Atossa Genetics.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

