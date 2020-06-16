HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HD Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

