HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.86. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

HAYS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

