HashBX (HBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. During the last week, HashBX has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $31.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.05865569 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013019 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004428 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

