Harsco (NYSE:HSC) PT Raised to $16.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $964.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. Also, Director Carolann I. Haznedar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $13,955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10,575.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 1,328,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2,635.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 1,242,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,926,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $5,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

