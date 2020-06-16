Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,375 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,335 ($16.99) to GBX 1,375 ($17.50) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.33) to GBX 1,705 ($21.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($26.35) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($14.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,582.36 ($20.14).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,677 ($21.34) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,186 ($27.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,628.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,661.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.87), for a total value of £70,405.20 ($89,608.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

