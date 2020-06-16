Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $24,915,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 413,900 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after buying an additional 233,799 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

