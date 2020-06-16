Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSO. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hammerson to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Hammerson to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Hammerson to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 83 ($1.06) to GBX 52 ($0.66) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 120.08 ($1.53).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 113.75 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.88. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 39.57 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.30 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $871.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Hammerson news, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £11,406.72 ($14,517.91). Also, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £13,789.72 ($17,550.87).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

