Guider Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $30,037.65 and approximately $43.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.01 or 0.06062773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00053936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031454 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012717 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

