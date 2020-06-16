Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $588,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GH opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $21,999,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,967.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

