Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Director James P. Parmelee Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Director James P. Parmelee purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,221 shares in the company, valued at $191,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GEC opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Great Elm Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

