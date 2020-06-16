Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

