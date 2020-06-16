Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$6.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

TSE CVE opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.624992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

