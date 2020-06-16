GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

GLYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

GLYC opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.51. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. FMR LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

