Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

