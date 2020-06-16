Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,399.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $227,810.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,028,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,786 shares of company stock worth $5,957,533. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

