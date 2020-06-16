Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 681.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.