Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Cable One worth $119,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,973,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cable One by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,175,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,078 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.43.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $50.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,788.17. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,832.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,652.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

